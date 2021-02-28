Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Shah also said that the Congress is collapsing across the country due to "dynasty politics".

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday made a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi over his claim that there is no dedicated fisheries ministry in India and said that the former Congress chief was on 'vacation' when the Modi government had set it up in 2019.

"Some days ago, Rahul Gandhi had asked why there is no fisheries department. I want to know from people whether they want a leader who doesn't know that Department of Fisheries has been in existence for 2 years," Shah said while addressing a rally in poll-bound Puducherry's Karaikal.

Questioning the top leadership of the Congress, the Union Home Minister further said that the grand old party is collapsing across the country due to its "dynasty politics".

He also slammed the erstwhile Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry for doing "petty politics" on implementing Central government schemes.

"So many Congress workers are joining BJP, not just in Puducherry but all over the country because there is no place for merit in Congress," Shah said.

Asserting that the BJP will form the next government in Puducherry, Shah said that the NDA will reduce the unemployment rate in the union territory to less than 40 per cent.

"The Prime Minister took steps for the all-round development of the state by sending 115 schemes here. But the government here did not allow these schemes to hit the ground," he said.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats. In the 2019 general elections, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of Congress won the single-seat from the Union Territory.

