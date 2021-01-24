Dada had also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar last month which had sparked speculations that he may join politics ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In what could raise eyebrows ahead of the highly anticipated Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly will likely meet Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on January 30.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Shah will meet the former Indian captain at his residence in Kolkata on January 30. The meeting between Shah and Ganguly comes at a time when speculations are being made that the BCCI president may join politics soon.

The 48-year-old had suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier this month, following which Shah called up his wife Dona and assured her of all help.

Dada had also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar last month which had sparked speculations that he may join politics ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The former Indian captain, however, had dismissed the speculations, saying his meeting with Dhankhar was a "courtesy call" and had nothing to do with political developments in the state.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," the West Bengal Governor had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from January 30. This will be the second two-day visit of the Union Home Minister to West Bengal where Assembly Elections are slated to be held this year.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has now emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election.

With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, party leaders have exuded confidence that the party will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma