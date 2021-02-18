West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Launching BJP's final leg of the 'Parivartan Yatra', Shah promised to provide over 33 per cent reservation to women in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again after removing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state after the assembly elections 2021.

Launching Bharatiya Janata Party's final leg of the 'Parivartan Yatra', Shah also promised to provide over 33 per cent reservation to women in West Bengal and said that the saffron party will probe corruption in disbursing of the Amphan relief funds if voted to power.

"It is not our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee's government. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state," Shah said.

"This is not a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region. Can law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's government here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah also visited the headquarters of Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said that the path trodden by it will significantly help India to transform into a self-reliant

country.

Paying obeisance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranavananda on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah told the monks that the organisation was formed at a time when it was most needed.

"The organisation made great efforts to make people aware of freedom. Swami Pranavananda thought of a free India," the home minister said.

Shah also said both Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and Swami Pranavananda had shared similar ideologies and worked for the country. Claiming that West Bengal is existing today because of Mukherjee, he said, "Otherwise, it would have gone to Bangladesh".

During his 40-minute visit to the organisation's office here, Shah was briefed about the relief works carried out by it during natural disasters. He was accompanied by BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma