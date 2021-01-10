West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Banerjee said that her government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In order to woo the voters ahead of the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that coronavirus vaccine will be provided for free of cost to the people across the state.

"I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost," she said, as reported by news agency ANI.

It should be noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also made a promise like this for the people of Bihar while campaigning for the assembly elections in the state last year.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's promise comes at a time when several opposition parties have questioned the central government over the price of COVID-19 vaccine. However, it should be noted that Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier announced that healthcare staff, frontline workers, doctors and nurses will be administered vaccines for free in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

Coronavirus vaccination across the country will begin from January 16, the central government announced on Saturday, adding that states will soon receive vaccines. The central government on January 2 had approved two COVID-19 vaccines -- Oxford-Astrazeneca's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' -- for emergency use authorisation in the country.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

The much-awaited assembly elections in West Bengal will be held this year. With polls being around the corner, the ruling TMC and the BJP have pulled up their socks and are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters.

On Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda held a massive rally and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee headed TMC never represented the Bengali culture rather symbolised "anarchy and corruption".

Addressing a press conference winding up the day-long visit to the state, the BJP chief said the Bengal's ruling political party is working with "a criminal instinct and corruption has been institutionalised".

"The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represented the true Bengali culture. We live the rich Bengali culture, which talks of what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow," Nadda told reporters.

