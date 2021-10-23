Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of her visit to poll-bound Goa next week, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all political parties and individuals in the state to join her party in defeating the ruling BJP and its divisive agenda. Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on October 28, where elections are due next year.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the TMC chief said, "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years."

Further, she said, "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal."

The Chief Minister's visit comes nearly a month since her party has been carrying out political groundwork in the coastal state which is headed for polls in early 2022. The party has already inducted a former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned as a sitting Congress MLA last month. Another sitting MLA Prasad Gaonkar, an independent, has also expressed public support to the Trinamool Congress, even as it has been inducting people from all walks of life in droves.

Last month, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal and will enter the poll scene in Goa in the coming days. Party sources suggested that some high profile inductions are expected to take place during Banerjee's visit to Goa, which is expected to last for two days.

It is also in talks with a regional political party, Goa Forward, with a possibility of merging the latter into the West Bengal-based party. Elections to the 40-member House in the state are due in February.

