New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In another major setback for the Trinamool Conress (TMC), senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, months ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

Trivedi, who also served as Railway Minister in 2012, said that he cannot sit as a "mute spectator" in the Parliament over the political violence in West Bengal.

Calling the violence in Bengal "injustice", Trivedi said that he will continue to work for the people of his state. The veteran leader also thanked the TMC for providing him the opportunity to present his state in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am not alone if you ask the people in the party they feel the same. We had joined the party looking at Mamata Banerjee, but now it's no longer her party," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

While it is not clear whether Trivedi will resign from the TMC, media reports suggest that the former Railway Minister will likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

However, both the BJP and Trivedi have not given any official information over this but the saffron party has said that the TMC leader will be welcomed in case he so desired.

"No discussion has been held with Trivedi about joining the BJP. If he wants to join our party, he will be welcomed," said West Bengal BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, as reported by news agency IANS.

"In West Bengal politics, a person who is honest and wants to serve society, state, and the country is not respected in the Trinamool. He can't remain in the Trinamool," he added.

Trivedi is the fourth senior TMC leader to quit the ruling party in West Bengal in the last two months after Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, who had switched over to the BJP and Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who had expressed his desire to quit politics.

This was not the first time that Trivedi had openly aired his grievances against the party. Earlier in March 2012, he had to step down as Railway Minister after Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, had opposed the railway budget placed by him.

He was replaced with the then TMC general secretary Mukul Roy. Trivedi was also suspended from the party but was later reinstated.

