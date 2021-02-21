Assembly Elections 2021: The meeting, which was chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the all-important national office bearers meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi. The meeting, which was chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

The meeting was attended by BJP heavyweights, including Arun Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Daggubati Purandareswari and all state heads and in-charges of the saffron party.

"PM Modi was the chief guest for today's meeting. Tributes were given to the lost souls who died due to COVID-19. PM Modi gave "magdarshan". Assembly polls were discussed and farm bills will be discussed," said BJP General Secretary Arun Singh at the press conference.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when the saffron party is preparing for the assembly polls in five states, particularly in West Bengal, where it is in a direct tussle with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The coming two weeks will also be crucial for the BJP as PM Modi will visit the five states and hold mega rallies to gather support for the BJP.

Since the beginning of this year, the Prime Minister has also ready visited West Bengal and Assam several times and inaugurated multiple projects. Last week, PM Modi had also visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu to pitch for the party.

He will next visit Puducherry on February 25 where a political drama is underway after Chief Minister V Narayanswamy-led Congress government lost the majority in the legislative assembly following the resignation of MLA A John Kumar. The Narayanswamy government will now face a floor test in the assembly on Monday.

"Today I held a meeting with MLAs and discussed the floor test. No decision has been taken in today's meet. We will hold a meeting again on February 21. We are also consulting with our alliance partner DMK," Narayanasamy had said earlier.

