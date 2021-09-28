New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Third in the row, Yoginder Dhingra has resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu" who stepped down earlier Tuesday. Gautam Seth has also resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of party state-unit.

This comes after Razia Sultana, who took oath as a Cabinet Minister of Punjab two days ago, resigned "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu."

Sultana said "Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat," as quoted by ANI.

"Across the state, I will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab," she added.

Earlier in the day state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also submitted his resignation supporting Sidhu. Chahal, who was appointed as the Treasurer of PPCC on September 21, submitted his resignation to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“I hereby resign as the Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” stated Chahal in his resignation letter.

Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress president on Tuesday saying he cannot compromise with Punjab's future.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” Sidhu said in a letter after resigning.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that "he was not a stable man".

"I told you so, he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the PPCC on July 23. His resignation came a little over a week after Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab's new Chief Minister succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha