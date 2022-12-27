Year Ender 2022: List Of Govt Schemes For Students' Education In India

Education is an important tool that aids in the creation of a well-developed and progressive nation. It is the key to a higher standard of living and a prosperous future, especially in a developing nation with a population of over 139.34 crores. Look over several schemes which were launched for the students from 2014 to 2022 which will be remain applicable in 2023 also.

Saksham Scholarship Scheme

Saksham is an MHRD Scheme being implemented by AICTE aimed at providing encouragement and support to specially-abled children to pursue technical education. This is an effort to provide every young student who is specially abled with the chance to continue their education and get the technical training or knowledge they need to prepare for a successful future. This scholarship are awarded to differently-abled students taking admission to AICTE-approved technical institutions with Degree and Diploma. Scholarships will be given Rs 50,000 as incidentals each year.

National Doctoral Fellowship (NDF)

The NDF Schemes accept full-time meritorious research scholars by providing research fellowships to students. Candidates who want to seek admission to Ph.D. in AICTE approved Technical Institutes and University Departments for carrying out research in thrust areas. Candidates can apply for it to avail its benefits. This important scholarship progams was established to promote collaborative research between institutions and industries to start up small businesses and research startups.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme

The Pragati Scholarship Scheme aimed at assisting in the advancement of Girls pursuing technical education. This initiative "Empowering Women through Technical Education," aims to provide young women candidates with the chance to further their education and get ready for a successful future. A total of 4,000 scholarships are given of Rs 30,000 as tuition fee reimbursement and Rs. 20,000 as incidentals each year.

Prerana Scheme for Preparing SC / ST Students for Higher Education

The number of faculty in engineering and polytechnic colleges is low. The problem can be addressed by promoting degree students in pre-final and final years to go for postgraduate courses. Prerana scheme aims at providing financial support to an institution that are willing to put extra effort for encouraging and training SC and ST students for GATE, GPAT, CAT, CMAT and GRE.

Samriddhi Scheme for SC / ST Students to Setup Startups

The Samriddhi schemes main goal is to assist SC and ST students in designing, launching and running their own businesses or startup following the completion of their formal education or during their final year of study. Total funding will be given of Rs 20 lakh of which Rs 1 lakh per year shall be recurring grants.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS)

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) is a financial opportunity offered by the All India Council for Technical Education. It is also known as AICTE JK Scholarship and is meant for the students of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The main objective is to build up capacities in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to educate them to compete in normal courses, enhancing and boosting employment potential in students. A total of 5000 scholarships are given of Rs 30,000 to general degrees and Rs 1,25,000 to Engineering Degrees while Rs 3,00,000 for Medical Degrees each year.

Smart India Hackathon

The Smart India Hackathon aims to promote a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset among students across the nation by providing them with a platform to address some of the most significant issues that we face every day. The first four seasons were incredibly successful in inspiring young minds, in particular engineering students from all over India, to think out of the box and creatively.