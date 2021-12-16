New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Most of us have a dreadful school memory wherein we have either failed badly in a mathematics exam or have messed up with the numbers. After all, that's what the subject meant to many of us who used to be scared of it. No matter how hard we tried or were pursued by our parents or teachers, maths was just not our cup of tea.

Irrespective of our fear of numbers, there are many fellow Indians who find mathematics extremely fascinating and engrossing. And this is proved by Google's Year in Review for India, wherein one single maths problem was on the list of highly searched things in 2021.

Here's all you need to know about this maths problem:

What was the maths problem?

The problem that was on India's top searches in 2021 is "What is the factorial of hundred?" The search topped the charts between May 30 to June 5, when several possible answers to the question started popping up.

What's a 'factorial'?

In mathematics, factorial is used to find how many ways things can be arranged or the ordered set of numbers. In short, a factorial is a function that multiplies a number by every number below it till 1. For example, the factorial of 3 represents the multiplication of numbers 3, 2, 1, i.e. 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 and is equal to 6.

So, what's the factorial for 100?

The answer to the problem can be obtained by calculating 1x2x3x4x5x6... all the way to 100. While the answer is several digits long, the short and easier to define answer is: 9.332622e+157

Meanwhile, the overall top searches in India include IPL, CoWIN, ICC 2020 World Cup, Euro Cup, and Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, and Elon Musk topped the lists of most wanted personalities in India in 2021.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha