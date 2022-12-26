XAT 2023 Admit Cards Releasing Today At xatonline.in; Check Details

The Xavier School of Management will be releasing the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test on Monday. The XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8 next year. Once released, candidates can check their admit card at– xatonline.in.

The XAT exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be divided into four sections. Candidates will have to attempt the questions within the time limit of 3 hours. Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

XAT 2023 would be conducted across India and the XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission. XAT scores are accepted by 160 plus MBA colleges, including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes and GIM Goa.

This year the total number of applicants who applied for XAT is approximately 98,242 which is an increase of 25 per cent for the 2022 session. The total number of male candidates are 63.78 per cent and 36.21 per cent are female candidates who applied for Xavier Aptitude Test.

If the candidates find any discrepancy in the XAT 2023 admit card, they must get in touch with the XAT helpline number and can also write an email at admis@xlri.ac.in, +91 657 665 3203, +91 657 665 3204. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue.



XAT 2023 Admit card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– xatonline.in

Step 2: Look for the latest news tab

Step 3: Now click on the admit card

Step 4: Download the admit card