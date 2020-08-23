With the studies of the students getting affected because of the lockdown, reports suggest that the Centre has prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phase-wise reopening of schools and other educational institutions.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: When will schools, colleges and other educational institutions reopen in India? This is a question which has been frequently asked by people across the country, claiming that the education of children is getting affected because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With the studies of the students getting affected because of the lockdown, reports suggest that the Centre has prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phase-wise reopening of schools and other educational institutions.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Union Health Ministry has prepared the SOPs for reopening of schools and forwarded it to the Union Education Ministry which had requested that they should be formed “after other facilities were being opened in phases”.

The Hindustan Times report, however, claims that preparing the SOPs doesn’t mean that schools will reopen from September 1 as coronavirus cases have been rising in the country. The report further says that the decision on reopening of schools will be left to the state governments.

“The decision of reopening around September 1 seems remote as of now but since it is a dynamic situation, and decisions tend to change as per requirement. The SOPs will come into effect only when a decision is taken in this regard,” Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying.

States not in mood of reopening schools

According to the Hindustan Times report, the Centre has held several rounds of discussions with states over the phase-wise reopening of schools. The report, however, said that “most of the states are not in mood of reopening of schools”.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that schools in the national capital will not be reopened until unless his government is “fully convinced” about the improved COVID-19 situation.

On the other hand, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that a decision to reopen schools will only be taken after discussions with parents and other stakeholders in the state.

Centre dismisses reports that schools will not reopen until December

Meanwhile, the Centre has dismissed reports that it has decided to not reopen schools until December, saying any such decision has not been made. “A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.#PIBFactCheck: The government has not made any such decision,” PIB Fact Check said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma