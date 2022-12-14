Why Mental Wellbeing Is Important For Students And How It Affects Their Performance

In this era of the competitive academic field, excess pressure and stress can have a destructive effect on the student's mind. Mental health includes our psychological, emotional and social well-being. Good mental health plays a major role in a student’s path to success. It determines how they think, feel and act. To some extent, it could also depend on the students as to how they handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Without balanced mental health, students fail to focus on their academics and this leads to scoring low on the examination, leading to more anxiety and nervousness. Thus, it is essential to be aware that mental health can significantly impact a student's life.

According to a WHO report, one in every eight individuals worldwide suffers from a mental disorder. While India has one of the world’s largest populations of people with mental health issues in one shape or another. Another report from the National Mental Health Survey states that about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of persons in India struggle with mental health and they receive no treatment. Only one out of every ten people in India suffering from mental health issues gets evidence-based treatment.

Students spend most of their youth in schools and colleges. As such, the people they meet daily, the things they learn, and the behavior they experience can have an impact on the overall development of the students.

Here are some points why mental health is important for students

- Good mental health will help increase the students' capacity to learn and understand

- Helps instill positive social behavior in students

- It will help increase productivity in their work

- It will help students enhance their creativity in different fields

- Development of better physical health

- Increased life expectancy

Here are some points that why students suffer from poor mental health?

- Peer pressure

- Bullying

- Family issues

- Lack of sleep

- Toxic relationships

- Lack of exercise

- Poor diet

Mental health among students is a growing worry. Parents and teachers have to understand this problem. One of the most important things we can do is raise awareness of the issue. This problem can affect anyone, at any age. By raising awareness on the issue, we can help break down the stigma surrounding it and make it easier for people to seek help if they are struggling with mental health issues.