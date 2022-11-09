Who Can Avail The 10% EWS Quota, What Benefits Do Students Get Under It

THE SUPREME Court on Monday (November 7) gave constitutional sanction to the much debated 103rd Constitution amendment, which provides a 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories. This benefit will cover those students who belong to the EWS General category and are not eligible for reservations, under any criteria such as OBC, SC and ST. This provision can be availed by candidates, whose family's gross annual income is below Rs 8 lakh.

The reservation for the economically weaker sections provides relaxation in government jobs and in applying for admission to government educational institutions. Students from the General category can benefit from the 10 per cent reservation under the EWS quota.

The EWS candidates will get a separate cut-off in the same manner as OBC, SC and ST candidates. However, there will be no other relaxation regarding the number of attempts and the age limit for applying to government jobs or educational institutions.

This constitutional amendment was made to empower the state government to provide reservations on the basis of economic criteria. The eligibility of the students will be determined on the basis of factors such as annual income, land size owned, among others.

How To Apply For EWS Quota

Students who are eligible for EWS reservation can get their EWS certificate from the local government. There is no online method to apply for an EWS certificate. Students must go to the local Tehsil or other local government authority to issue the EWS certificate.

The documents required include -- Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Bank statements, passport-size photo, along with an Income and Assets certificate. Further, the designated government officer will verify the documents and issue the EWS certificate within a week.