While delivering an address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Kejriwal assured people that schools will not be reopened in Delhi soon as the state government is more concerned about the safety and the health of school children.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Clearing the air over the reopening of educational institutions in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will not open schools in the city-state "unless it is fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation.

While delivering an address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Kejriwal assured people that schools will not be reopened in Delhi soon as the state government is more concerned about the safety and the health of school children.

"I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speaking about coronavirus crisis in Delhi, Kejriwal said that the situation has vastly improved, saying that the city-state "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the virus.

Also Read | Will schools, colleges reopen in India from September 1? Here's all you need to know

Meanwhile, all educational institutions -- including schools and colleges -- were closed across the country and all exams were postponed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, in India.

However, expectations that schools might reopen across India have increased after the country entered the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Currently, India has entered the Unlock 3.0 but schools and colleges across India continue to remain shut.

According to media reports, schools and colleges will be reopened in India in a staggered manner between September 1 and November 14 and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding it before August 31. As per reports, schools would be restricted to 5-6 hours, out of which 2-3 hours would require physical attendance and students of standard 10 and 12 will attend classes in their classrooms for first 15 days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma