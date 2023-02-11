West Bengal TET 2022 Results Declared, Over 1.5 Lakh Candidates Clear Exam; Here's How To Check

THE WEST Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE on Saturday released the result of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2022. Now, all the candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website at wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

According to the WBTET results, this year, the total pass percentage has been recorded at 24.31 per cent. Meanwhile, out of 6.19 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 1.50 lakh candidates qualified for the exams. And, as many as 177 candidates have been placed between ranks 1 and 10. A total of 69408 female candidates and 81077 male candidates have appeared for the exam.

Here, Check how to download West Bengal TET Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBTET on wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com

Step 2: Click on the WBTET 2022 result link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The WB TET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the WBBPE on January 10th released the WB TET 2022 provisional answer key. On the same, several candidates raised objections from January 13 to 17. To raise objections, candidates were asked to pay Rs 500 per question to challenge the provisional answer key.

WBTET exams 2022 were held on December 11 in 1460 exam centres across the state. The exam was held to fill up 11,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers up to class 5. The West Bengal TET was conducted amid strict security arrangements.

In a bid to make sure that no cheating is done during the exam, the government had issued a circular prior to the exam to stop internet in six districts from morning 11 am to 2 pm to prevent cheating. The exam was administered in a single shift from noon to 2:30 pm.