New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces to reopen schools and colleges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Schools for students studying in classes 9th to 12th will reopen from November 15, 2021. This announcement was made in a high-level official meeting held today, Monday.

CM Mamata Banerjee has also asked the chief secretary H K Dwivedi to take necessary actions keeping in the COVID-19 situation, such as proper cleaning and sanitisation of all educational institutions.

“Please wear the mask properly as the number of COVID 19 cases have increased after Durga Puja. Hence, everyone must follow safety precautions,” CM said during the meeting.

She further asked the officials to complete the cleaning and sanitisation works by the end of this week, that is, October 31, 2021. Mamata Banerjee also urged everyone to follow the cCOVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming festivals, namely Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja.

The announcement has come ahead of CBSE and CISCE offline Term 1 Board Examinations in November. CISCE will commence exams from November 22 while CBSE will conduct exams from December 1, 2021.

Earlier, the state government decided to reopen the schools, colleges and other educational institutions after puja vacation, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases. Schools and colleges in West Bengal have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Talking about COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, on Sunday Kolkata registered 273 cases, the highest spike among other districts in the state, while North 24 Parganas reported 146 cases. Overall, a total of 989 cases were reported.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv