The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government is thinking about reopening schools on alternate days. The reopening will be done after the Durga Puja vacation later this year.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government is thinking about reopening schools on alternate days. The reopening will be done after the Durga Puja vacation later this year. The tentative date to reopen schools in West Bengal would be mid of October. Schools would be reopened in the state keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation the Chief Minister said.

"Mulling reopening schools on alternate days after Durga Puja vacations later this year," CM Mamata Banerjee said as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

This comes a day after the state government said that it had no plans to open schools at any level in the near future due to the threat of an imminent third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The education department had said that whenever the schools or colleges will open students of higher classes will be the first to start offline classes and not those at the primary level.

"We had sought to start on-campus classes at secondary and higher secondary levels in February before the second wave. But the virulence of pandemic changed the situation and campus activities had to be entirely stopped," the education department official had said.

However, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava has said that schools for primary sections can also be reopened in the country as children can handle viral infection much better than adults. Nevertheless, he stressed that before such a step is taken, it must be ensured that school teachers and other support staff members are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 15,30,024 on Tuesday after 729 more people tested positive for the infection. 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,170.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha