Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal on Sunday reintroduced the restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic amid the fears stoked by the transmission of new Omicron strain of the virus. The schools and colleges will remain closed in West Bengal. At the same time, the private and government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.

All schools, colleges, universities, salons, beauty parlours, gyms, zoos and entertainment parks will remain closed in West Bengal from Monday, said state chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Sunday. All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode, the chief secretary added.

“All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50 per cent employees at a time,” an official order read.

The West Bengal government took the decision to announce the closure of schools and colleges after a review of the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic amid the concerns due to high rate of infectivity and multiple cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

West Bengal is also restricting the flight connectivity from national capital New Delhi and financial capital Mumbai. Bengal will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week on Monday and Friday, the state chief secretary added further.

Among other restrictions announced by the West Bengal government, local trains will operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm.

#WestBengal imposes fresh curbs amid the Covid surge



"West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5," West Bengal Chief Secretary said



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV pic.twitter.com/3VwKBtp2AA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 2, 2022

This comes as two more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma