The schools have remained shut in West Bengal since March 16 and now they are being reopened after 10 months.

New Delhi Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday announced that the schools for classes 9th to 12th will reopen on February 12, over 10 months after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several other states have also reopened schools this month.

Earlier, Chatterjee said that the schools are being thoroughly sanitised. The schools have remained shut in West Bengal since March 16.

The Education Minister further said that students and teachers are not at any risk of contracting COVID19, andf thus the schools are being reopened now.

The schools will be reopened by following the proper covid 19 guidelines. It is also reported that the proper check will be conducted on how effectively they are following the Standard Operating Procedures.

To be noted, the physical attendance of the students will not be made compulsary and the consent of parents will remain mandatory for attending the offline classes.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board Exams 2021 for class 10 is all set to begin on June 1, 2021, and will end on June 10, 2021. Whereas, the state board exam for class 12 will begin on June 15, 2021, and will end on June 30, 2021.

While some of the teachers and students were demanding phase-wise resumption of classes. Education Minister Chatterjee earlier said that the government may take this into consideration.

In a new development, the state has made some changes in its examination pattern too. It is reported that the schools are now designing their exams in a way that a child goes through one on one viva, that will have a 50% weightage.

The state on Monday reported 179 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people died, according to the Health Department. West Bengal has so far reported 10,179 fatalities and 5,70,177 cases.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma