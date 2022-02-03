Kolkata| Jagran Education Desk: Schools in West Bengal reopened for classes 8-12 amid COVID protocols on Thursday (February 3). Visuals from Carmel High School in Kolkata showed students wearing masks as they entered the schools after a long break.

(Pics credit: ANI)

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from 3 February as the Covid-19 pandemic situation has improved in the state.

Colleges and universities will also restart their offline classes from Thursday, CM Banerjee had said. She also added that the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

“Covid-19 cases have now decreased. Therefore, it has been decided to open schools, colleges and universities in the state on the basis of discussions with the state education department,” Banerjee had said.

The state government has announced relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions by easing the night curfew by 1 hour. The night curfew will be in force across the state between 11 pm to 5 am instead of earlier 10 pm to 5 am.

Further, restaurants, bars, and cinema halls have been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM had announced. Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata flights will operate daily. The UK-Kolkata flights will also resume normal operations subject to the RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha