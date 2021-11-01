New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday evening has released the schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination.

The West Bengal Education Board on November 1, 2021 issues notice to announce the dates for Board exams 2022 Classes 10 and 12. According to the WBSE, the Madhyamik exams (Class10) will commence from 7th March 2022 and will end on 16th March 2022. On the other hand, as per WBCHSE exams for higher secondary classes (Class 12) will commence from 2nd April and will end on 20 April 2022.

The timings for Class 10 exams are 11:35 am to 3:00 pm and as per the issued notice, " The examination will be held in only one paper on each day and the first 15 minutes of the allotted time will be used for reading the Question papers only.

According to the issued notice, exams for class 12 will be for 3 hours. The official notice by WBCHSE reads, "The examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes time is allotted both for reading question paper and writing answer) except Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Subjects."

The notice further reads, "All examinations of these subjects will be of two hours duration. All Practical Examination will be held between 15.02.2022 and 04.03.2022."

Students for a detailed schedule can visit the official website of the West Bengal education board. Students must also note that the council can change the above-metioned dates with due intimation to all concerned.

For more details and latest updates students are advised to keep a regular check at the official website of the West Bengal Education Board.

