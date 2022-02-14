Kolkata | Jagran Education Desk: For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, the West Bengal government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation, an official order said.

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.

On February 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from 3 February as the Covid-19 pandemic situation has improved in the state.

#WestBengal Govt permits reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from Feb 16



Night curfew to remain in force between 12 midnight and 5 am



Covid-19 cases have now decreased. Therefore, it has been decided to open schools, colleges and universities in the state on the basis of discussions with the state education department,” Banerjee had said.

Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centers will also be opened on the same day.

Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.

Futher the order stated that "Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health & Hygiene protocol must be followed at all times."

District administration, police commissionrates, and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the stated directives.

