WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results: After the declaration of secondary examination results, the link to check the result will be activated on the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in at 10 am.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday announced that it will declare the Madhyamik or class 10th board exam results 2021 on July 20, Tuesday. The results for the Madhyamik, class 10th board exams will be released at 9 am tomorrow on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

After the declaration of secondary examination results by the West Bengal Board, the link to check the result will be activated on the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in at 10 am. The students, waiting for the Madhyamik results, can also pre-register their mobile number on exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after the release of the result.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results: Steps to check

Visit the official websites – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2021’

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out for further reference.

The West Bengal Board has made arrangements to check the details of the registration number and date of birth of the students to check the Madhyamik results. Students will be able to check their WB 10th Result 2021 on the official website of the board by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Usually, for appearing in board examinations, admit cards are issued to students, on which the roll number of the students is given along with other details. However, due to the non-issuance of admit cards for the examinations, that were cancelled this year due to the pandemic, roll numbers are not provided to the students this year.

WBBSE 10th Result Criteria:

For the evaluation of class 10 students, the West Bengal board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

