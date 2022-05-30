New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the results for Class 10 or Madhyamik result 2022 on June 3. The result will be available on the official website of WBBSE at 9 am. Once the results are out, students can then check their respective board results on the official website of WBBSE, i.e., wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The Board conducted the exam with approximately 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students taking the examination between March 7 and 16, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhyamik exam for the last two years had been canceled in 2020 and 2021. The result was announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

For the Madhyamik exam 2022, enrollment was at par with over 6 lakh girl college students and 4 lakh male college students applying for it, compared to 5 lakh girl and 4 lakh male candidates last year.

Here's how students can check their results:

1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the Homepage, look for the “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link.

3. Enter the login credentials such as application number, roll number, and others.

4. Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Furthermore, class 10 results will also be available on mobile apps and SMS. The mark sheets will however be distributed to students on a personal level basis by their school heads.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 10 examination of West Bengal, India. It has come into force by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act-1963.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha