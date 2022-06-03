New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhyamik Results 2022 has been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today, that is, June 3, 2022, at 9 AM. All the students, who appeared in this exam, can check their 10th results on the official websites of the education board, that is wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE class 10th exams were conducted from March 7 till March 16, 2022. Moreover, more than 11 lakh students registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022. The link to download scores has been activated from 10 AM. To download the results, you have to check the websites and follow some simple steps.

Websites to Check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022:

The websites from which students can check their results are wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

How to Download the Result:

Step 1: First, go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, which is wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, you will find the link that reads 'West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022' on the homepage. Click on that link.

Step 3: Now, enter your login credentials

Step 4: The West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for the future reference.

Moreover, students can also check their results through SMS. To check the result through SMS follow the following steps:

Step 1: Students need to open the message box on their mobile.

Step 2: Then, type WB<SPACE> Roll number

Step 3: Send the typed message to 5676750.

Note: Students can also download the mobile app 'Madhyamik Results 2022 from the play store and check their results.

Due to heavy traffic, the WBBSE result website might be down for some time. Students should not worry about this situation. They should wait for a few minutes and then refresh the page to check the results.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav