The result will be first announced at a press conference at 4 pm after which West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021 will be made available on the official website--wbresults.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the West Bengal HS or Uchchatar Madhyamik Result 2021 today, July 22. The result will be first announced at a press conference at 4 pm after which West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021 will be made available on the official website--wbresults.nic.in.

How to check West Bengal HS Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE--wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'HS Result 2021' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials, such as roll number, etc

Step 4: HS Result 2021 will display on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check West Bengal HS Result 2021 via SMS?

A student who don't have access to the internet can check their result via SMS. Follow the below steps to check the result:

Step 1: Type WB12<space> registration number

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263

Step 3: In a while, you will receive your result on your mobile phone

West Bengal HS Result 2021: Marksheet

As per the official notice, the mark sheet for West Bengal Board Class 12 students will be distributed from July 23, 2021, onwards.

“All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing,” the council said.

West Bengal HS Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

WBCHSE has evaluated Class 12 students on the 40:60 formula where 40 per cent has been given to the best of four subjects in Madhyamik or class 10 and 60 per cent to the annual Class 11 theory exam plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv