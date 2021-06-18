WB 10th, 12th Results Criteria: According to the evaluation criteria for class 10th, all students will be assessed on their performance in the current standard (10th) and previous class' (9th) marks.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A day after the CBSE submitted its formula for the evaluation of class 12 results to the Supreme Court, the West Bengal Board on Friday released the evaluation criteria for class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2021.

According to the evaluation criteria released by the West Bengal Education Board for class 10th, all students will be assessed on their performance in the current standard (10th) and previous class' (9th) marks. As per the weightage, 50 per cent of marks wi;l be taken from the performance of the students in class 9th and 50 per cent will be taken from the internal assessment marks of class 10th.

For class 12th results, the Bengal board has decided that it would be based on the performance of the students in class 10th, class 11th and class 12th internal exams. The board will adopt a 40:60 ratio for marking class 12 students. 40 per cent will come from the best of four from the class X mark sheet. 60 per cent will come from Class XI annual exams + practical /project of class XII which had happened before COVID second wave.

The West Bengal government had earlier this month cancelled the class 10th and class 12th board examinations in wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A high-level committee was formed to access the situation and decide on the conduct of the examination.

This came a day after the CBSE submitted its evaluation formula to the Supreme Court and announced that the class 12th results for CBSE students across the country will be released by July 31. The CBSE in its evaluation formula decided that the marks of the students will be based on their performance from the last three years -- class 10th, class 11th and internal assessment of class 12th. The results will be in 30:30:40 ratio.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan