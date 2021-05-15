West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 and the revised date sheet will be announced later, said an official. This decision was announced hours after the West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown in the state for 15 days owing to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told the reporters that making arrangements to conduct class 10 and class 12 board exams will be difficult during the lockdown. He further added that a revised date sheet will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

The Madhyamik exams 2021 were scheduled to held from June 1 while Higher Secondary exams were slated to begin from June 15.

The complete lockdown in West Bengal will come in force from Sunday, May 16 at 6 am and will continue till 6 pm on May 30. Owing to this, the government has also shut down all the school, colleges and other educational institutions to curb the outspread of the virus.

