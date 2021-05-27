West Bengal Board Exams 2021: This year, the board exams will be conducted for only major subjects. scroll down for more details

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal government on Thursday announced Madhyamik and HS board exams dates 2021. The West Bengal Board is going to conduct class 10 and 12 exams in July and August respectively. According to the schedule released by CM Mamata Banerjee, class 10 boards will be held in the second week of August, while class 12 boards will be conducted in the last week of July. The detailed schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 will be announced later by the board. This decision has come after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh regarding class 12 board exams on Sunday.

"We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

This year 12 lakh class 10 students and 8.5 lakh class 12 students will appear for the West Bengal Board examination.

West Bengal Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2021 Pattern

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year, board exams will be conducted only for major subjects, and the duration of the examination will be only 90 minutes. Also, no external examination centres will set up instead, the students will appear for the exams from their home centres.

West Bengal is among the few states who didn't cancel the class 10 exams, rather postponed it until further notice. Most boards, including CBSE, CISCE and Punjab Board, have cancelled the class 10 board exams and have decided to mark the students on the basis of their internal assessment. Talking about class 12 exams, several boards, including the Chhattisgarh board, have announced the exam dates. UP board is yet to announce the final decision, while CBSE and CISCE will announce the decision on June 1.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv