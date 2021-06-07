West Bengal Board Exams 2021: This comes days after the CBSE announced the cancellation of class 12 board exams in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Kolkata | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal government on Monday afternoon cancelled the class 10 and class 12 state board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a press conference.

This comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of class 12 board exams in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. Apart from the CBSE, state governments in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa have cancelled the exams.

Originally slated to be held in May, the West Bengal board exams were cancelled after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government imposed a complete coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state.

Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee to review the situation in the state and directed it to submit its report by June 7. She also asked for suggestions from students, teachers, parents and health experts about class 10 and 12 board exams.

What about the current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal?

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday crossed the mark of 14.26 lakh after the state reported more than 7,000 new cases. The death toll also reached 16,259 with over 100 fresh fatalities, the state health department said.

The state health department further said that West Bengal currently has over 35,000 active COVID-19 cases while more than 13.74 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.37 per cent.

It also said that 1.28 crore samples have been tested for the infection in the state so, out of which 70,053 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the state health department said that more than 1.12 lakh people were vaccinated in West Bengal on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma