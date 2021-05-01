New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has cancelled the class 11 exam and has revised the Class 12 board exam 2021 timings owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Class 12 exams that were scheduled to held from 10 am to 1:15 pm will now take place from 12 pm-3:15 pm, but there is no change in the date of examination. Class 12 exams will be held as per schedule from June 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

Council in an official statement said, "Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the Council has decided to cancel the Annual Examination of Class XI-2021. The Head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class XI to Class XII. The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class XI, which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class XII."

The Council further added that students are required to appear for the board exams at their own institution, that is, 'home venue'.

Talking about class 11, students will be promoted to class 12 on the basis of their internal assessment marks. Further Council has asked the teachers that topics of the reduced syllabus of class 11, which are related to class 12 board exams, should be completed by the end of the first quarter of class 12.

Meanwhile, class 10 board exams 2021 will be held as per schedule, the exam will commence from June 1 and will conclude on June 10. The timing of the exam has also not changed.

The WBCHSE said that before the exam commences, Council will review the situation and any further decision or change in the exam will be informed to the students on time. So students are advised to keep a check on the official website of WBCHSE or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv