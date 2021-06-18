The Supreme Court said that it cannot pass any general order to all the universities directing them not to hold final year postgraduate medical examination or postpone it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to direct the medical Universities to cancel or postpone the final year post-graduate exams on the grounds that the student doctors have been engaged in the COVID-19 duty.

The vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah said that the court cannot pass any general order to all the universities directing them not to hold final year postgraduate medical examination or postpone it.

The apex court also noted that the National Medical Council (NMC) in April has already issued an advisory asking universities to take the COVID-19 situation into consideration while announcing the dates of the final medical exams. The court also said that it interfered where it was possible earlier in postponing INI CET examination.

“We have interfered where it was possible like postponing by one month the INI CET examination conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, where we have found that there was no justification in fixing the date for the examination without giving appropriate time to students to prepare,” the bench said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Further, the Supreme Court rejected the plea of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde representing the case of 29 doctors who filed a petition to seek directive for the National Medical Council to instruct all universities to give a reasonable time to students preparing for the examination.

“We don’t know what could be the reasonable time for preparing for the examination. How can the court decide the reasonable time? Everyone may have their reasonable time. Let the university decide on the basis of the advisory of NMC as per the pandemic situation prevailing in their area,” the apex court said, as reported by PTI.

The Supreme Court also added that a general guideline cannot be issued for all the universities since the pandemic situation is not the same in every state. In some states, the situation has improved as compared to earlier.

Advocate Gaurav Sharma, representing NMC said that all doctors were not engaged in the COVID-19 duty and that the council has already notified universities to hold examination considering the COVID situation in their area.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha