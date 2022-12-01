WBTET Admit Card 2022 Released At wbbpeonline.com; Check Exam Pattern And Other Details

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) released the admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) 2022. The exam will be conducted on December 11. Registered candidates can check their admit cards at– wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

According to the WBTET exam pattern, there will be two papers including paper 1 for classes 1 to 5 while paper 2 is for classes 6 to 8. Candidates have to attempt 150 answers in 150 minutes in the WBTET exam. Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking. Candidates must try to attempt all 150 questions to increase their chances of scoring good marks. The minimum qualifying marks will be 60 per cent for general candidates while 55 per cent for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, and Ex-Servicemen candidates in order to be declared a TET pass.

On September 26, the WBBPE announced that the teacher eligibility test will be conducted to fill up 11,000 plus vacancies of primary teachers across state government-aided schools in West Bengal. The CTET Qualified candidates can also apply for Government teaching jobs in West Bengal.

WBTET paper 1 subjects include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environment Studies.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates



WBTET Application Start Date– October 14

WBTET Application End Date– November 3

WBTET Admit Card 2022– November 28

WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date– December 11



WBTET admit card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here online application for teacher eligibility test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, open the link ‘Download admit card’

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 5: WB TET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the admit card and print out it for future reference