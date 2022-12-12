WBTET 2022: Education Minster Rejects Question Paper Leak Claims; Over 7 Lakh Candidates Appeared For WB TET Exam

The West Bengal Teacher’s Eligibility Test (WBTET) 2022 on Sunday conducted the entrance test. The test was held for 11,000 vacant teacher posts in West Bengal. As the exam was over, WBTET 2022 question paper leaked claims were doing the round on different social media platforms. West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu denied the claims and alleged “some people” wanted to disrupt the examination process. Approximately 7 lakh candidates appeared for the WBTET 2022. The exam was held after a gap of five years in 1,460 examination centres across the state.

"I have got complaints from many candidates that they have received offers over the phone that they will get the questions before the examination if they are ready to pay certain amount. I hope the administration will ensure no such malpractices will take place, else there will be little point in holding such exams and it will become a farce," said the state education minister. West Bengal Board of Primary Education Board (WBBPE) has registered a complaint with the Cybercrime cell about the circulation of fake content on WhatsApp.

However, WBBPE President Gautam Pal said that no unusual incident was reported during the exam and the board did not get any official complaint from the candidates.

Earlier, WB TET 2014 exams are already in controversy over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and the CBI is investigating various malpractices alleged on the people from the administration.

On September 26, the WBBPE announced that the teacher eligibility test will be conducted to fill up 11,000 plus vacancies of primary teachers across state government-aided schools in West Bengal. The CTET Qualified candidates can also apply for Government teaching jobs in West Bengal.