WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For Junior Engineer Posts; Here's How To Apply

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for recruitment for the vacant posts for Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) under the various Departments, Directorates, and other offices. Candidates can apply for this post till December 7 this year. The online process will be start tomorrow, November 16 2022. Candidates can apply at-- wbpsc.gov.in

Candidates must note that WBPSC will hold a combined competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Aspirants will be selected on the basis of the results of the written examination and then will be called for the interview process. The number of vacancies in different services and posts will be announced later. The application fee is Rs 160 for the general category students while SC and ST candidates of West Bengal and PWD candidates will not have to pay any fee.

In WBPSC JE Preliminary Exam 2022, there will be one exam that carries 200 marks. A total of 200 questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark and will be held in a multiple-choice exam. Candidates who will qualify for the exam then will be called for the personal interview process.

Important Date WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of submission of online application: November 16

Closing date for submission of online application: December 7

Closing date for submission of fees through online: December 7 2022

Closing date for submission of fees through offline: December 8 2022

WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to visit the What's New/Subject section on the home page

Step 3: Now, click on the link 'Advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical).

Step 4: Candidates will get the separate PDF of WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 in a new window.

Note: Download and save it for future reference