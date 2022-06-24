WBJELET Result 2022: Entrance Exam Results Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How To Download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WJEEB has announced the WBJELET results 2022. Candidates who appeared in the joint entrance exam can check and download the results from the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Students who want to get admission into B.E., B.Tech., and B.Pharm. courses, have appeared for the exam. Apart from that results, students can also check their rank card from the official website of the education board.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps

WBJELET Result 2022 - How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JELET' -- Click on that

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the list given for ‘JELET 2022 Result, Rank card

Step 4: Now, students have to enter their roll number and other credentials

Step 5: The WBJELET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future references.

Back on June 23, the education body declared the final answer key for JELET 2022. . The rank cards for the JELET 2022 exam were released today for candidates to download.

Back on May 14, 2022, the education body conducted the WBJELET 2022 exam. Candidates who want to enroll in courses such as B.E., B.Tech., and B.Pharm. courses in state universities, and government colleges in West Bengal appeared for the exam.

Students who have cleared the exam are now eligible to take admissions in the 2nd year o third semester in the B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses.