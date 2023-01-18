WBJEEB JECA 2023 Registration To Begin On January 27 At wbjeeb.in; Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA 2023) on January 27. The last date for the submission of the application form will be February 8, 2023. Interested candidates can register at– wbjeeb.in.

The common entrance test JECA-2023 will be conducted on July 8, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm. The application fee for the general categories will be Rs 500. While candidates from SC, ST, OBC-A, and OBC-B will have to pay the Rs 400 application fee. To appear for the examination candidates should have Passed/appeared in Undergraduate Level/Final Semester Examination.

Candidates must note that to register for the WBJEEB examination aspirants will be required a valid mobile phone number, email address, photograph, signature scanned image, academic document, and internet banking or a debit or credit card will be required at the time of registration. candidate must be a domicile of Home State as West Bengal for admission to any Government aided College.

WBJEEB JECA-2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– wbjeeb.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now register and proceed with the application fee.

Step 4: Candidates have to upload all the required documents.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.