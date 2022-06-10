New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB is expected to announce WBJEE 2022 Result today (June 10). According to past trends and media reports, the education board is likely to announce results today. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- wbjeeb.nic.in

The education body conducted the exam on April 30, 2022. Also, in order to prepare for the results, the education body will use a special ranking methodology and tie-breaking criteria at places wherever needed.

Take a look at the ranking methodology to understand better how these results will be prepared.

WBJEE 2022 Result: Ranking Methodology explained

Candidates should note that the education body will declare the final WBJEE 2022 Result based on all the formulas applied by the WBJEEB. Next, merit is prepared based on the score that a candidate has secured in the Common Entrance Test. However, candidates should note that the education body does not publish in the public domain.

Then, two separate merit ranks will be prepared based on the exam -- General Merit Rank (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Based on the total score obtained in Paper I and Paper II, the GRM merit will be prepared, whereas the PMR is prepared based on the scores in Paper-II alone.

On the other hand, in case of ties, a tie-breaking methodology will be used by the Board, that will determine the final scores. "The same will be broken by the Date of Birth (DOB) of the candidate, with the older candidate having preference over the younger one."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen