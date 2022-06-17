New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17. After the result gets announced, the candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result of WBJEE 2022 on its official websites. The exams were held in offline mode on April 30, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 result: Date and Time

WBJEE 2022 result will be announced on June 17, 2022, at 2:30 PM. The link will be available from 4 PM onwards.

WBJEE 2022 result: Websites

The students who appeared in WBJEE 2022 Exam can check their results on the official websites, which are www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in

WBJEE 2022 result: How to check the result

To check your result, follow these step-by-step guidelines:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, which is wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result designated link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must enter all the required credentials and then, click on submit.

Step 4: The WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 65,170 candidates took the WBJEE 2022 exam this year. The result will be announced by WBJEE Chairman Malayendu Saha. Last year, the WBJEE exam was held on July 17 and the result was announced on August 6, 2021. Moreover, last year, a total of 99.5 per cent of students cleared the WBJEE exam. In 2020, the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

The WBJEEB will prepare the merit list based on the candidates’ scores in the WBJEE exam. Two separate merit ranks will be generated based on the papers, or subjects among others after the results are announced. The first one will be General Merit List for admissions to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and the second one Pharmacy Merit List for admission to all pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav