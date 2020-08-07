New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on the official website of WBJEE. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at wbjeeb.nic.in or on the result portal- examination services.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their WBJEEB Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of WEBJEE i.e, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step-2: Click on WBJEE at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Download Rank Card’, written on a pink coloured box.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select application form from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9 Click on ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10 Students can check their ranks and saved it for future use.

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2020. The result for the examination has been announced, so the students seeking admission in undergraduate programs like Pharmacy, Architecture and Engineering can now download their scorecard. The result declaration process has been delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Amidst crisis, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has decided to schedule online counseling for WBJEE shortlisted candidates. It is expected that the counseling sessions for WBJEE affiliated colleges will begin in September and the classes may be scheduled to be held in October. For more details about the colleges, students can visit the official website of the particular college.

Posted By: Srishti Goel