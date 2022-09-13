WBJEE Releases Counselling Dates For JEE Main 2022 Candidates; All Details Here

THE WEST Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the dates of counselling for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Architecture candidates. As per the official schedule, the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates will start on September 29, 2022.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of WBJEE -- wbjeeb.nic.in and begin the registration process that will start on September 29, 2022, and will end on October 11, 2022.

It must be noted by the candidates that the facility is only available for the candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and Architecture exams and not for the WBJEE aspirants. Additionally, the WBJEE counselling process comprises of registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking, and seat allotment process.

WBJEE 2022: What Is The Counselling Schedule?

- September 29, 2022, to October 11, 2022- Registration, payment, choice filling

- October 10, 2022, to Octoer 11, 2022- Choice filling, choice locking

- October 14, 2022- Round one seat allotment result

- October 14, 2022, to October 17, 2022- Payment of seat acceptance fee

- October 20, 2022- Round 2 seat allotment result

- October 20, 2022, to October 22, 2022- Payment of seat acceptance fee

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How To Register?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, 'Registration and Choice Filling'.

Step 3: Now, log in and complete the registration process by filling up the application form as instructed.

Step 4: Now, you are required to pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee via online mode.

Step 5: Candidates then need to choose the preferred college and course.

Step 6: Submit your West Bengal JEE counselling registration form.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: What Are The Documents Required?

- Admit of Class 10 or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth.

- Mark sheet of Class 10th, and 12th.

- Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates.

- Caste certificate, PwD Certificate, and TFW Certificate, if applicable.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the WBJEE round one seat allotment result was announced on September 7 and the deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee is September 12. The round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 15.