WBJEE 2023 Exam Dates Announced At wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

THE WEST Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board on Friday announced the dates for the WBJEE Exam 2023. As per the schedule released by the board, the WBJEE 2023 Exam will be held on April 30, 2023. The exam is conducted for admissions into engineering and architecture courses. Candidates can apply for the WBJEE at-- wbjeeb.nic.in.

“WBJEE-2023 for admission in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in time to time for details,” stated the press release issued by WBJEE.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains Exam and the NATA exam are also eligible to apply for WBJEE 2023. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode in two shifts including morning and afternoon shifts. The exam pattern will be multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. The Physics and Chemistry section carries 40 questions each and there will be 75 questions in the mathematics section.

There are three categories of the exam paper. In the first category, one mark will be given for each right answer while one-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be awarded to the candidates and one and a half marks will be deducted for wrong answers while in category three there is no negative marking.

Candidates applying for the WBJEE 2023 examination must have a class 12 qualified degree including Physics and Mathematics subjects along with chemistry, biology, biotechnology, computer science, and computer application.

WBJEE is held for students who want to apply for admission into different colleges and universities in West Bengal for architecture and engineering courses. Further details for WBJEE 2023 will be announced soon on the official website.