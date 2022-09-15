WBJEE Counselling 2022: Results Of Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How To Check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for Round 2 seat allotment of WBJEE counselling 2022. Candidates who appeared for the counselling session can check and download their results from the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Since the results have been out, candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee to the allotted institute for admission. Students can pay the fees from September 15 to 19, 2022.

Further, candidates should note that in order to check the seat allotment results, they need to log in using their roll number and given password. Those candidates who will be shortlisted in the seat allotment will have to pay the fees to the respective colleges.

Meanwhile, students can opt for the MOP round between September 21 and September 23, 2022. On September 27, the education board will publish the results of the MOP round.

If you also appeared for counselling and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to select the exam name - WBJEE

Step 3: Now, students need to click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link

Step 4: Now, students need to enter login details

Step 5: Now click submit, the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Check and download the results for future use.

Further, candidates should note that the results have been released for those students who did not get allotted seats in the first round.

Candidates are also requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.