New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Wednesday started online counselling of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2020 on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance examination can now apply for the counselling on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board i.e, wbjeeb.nic.in until August 25. Read on to know how to apply for the e-councelling process of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination.

How to apply

Step-1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB i.e, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step-2: Candidate will be redirected to the home page,

Step-3: Click on ‘WBJEE e-counselling 2020’

Step-4 Councelling page will display on your screen

Step-5: Candidate needs to click on the link for online registration

Step-6: Enter your details and proceed further

Step-7: Upload all necessary documents in suggested dimension

Step-8: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Documents required to fill WBJEE councelling registration form

Marksheet of Class 10th and 12th

West Bengal candidates need to attach Domicile certificate

Candidates need to submit age proof, it could be the birth certificate of Class 10th admit card

SC/ST/PwD candidates have to attach their Category certificate (if applicable).

To complete the councelling registration form formalities, candidates need to choose their proffered institute and programme from the drop-down. The colleges and programmes will be allotted after evaluating the score and other documents of the candidate.

“Candidates must be very cautious and judicious while selecting the choices. Candidates are advised to select maximum number of institutes and brunches. This ensures that he or she always gets an allotment,” ndtv quoted WBJEEB as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel