New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The joint entrance exam is slated to be held on April 30, and the exam will be conducted in offline mode. Further, the exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Initially, the WBJEE 2022 exam was supposed to be conducted on April 23. However, due to unknown reasons, the exam was revised, and will now be held on April 30.

Meanwhile, a lot of students who are appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 12th term 2 examinations are demanding postponement of the WBJEE 2022 exam. The reason behind the demanding postponement is the CBSE and CISE board exams are getting clashed with the state joint entrance exam. The CBSE, ISC Class 12 exam will be held from April 26.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Now, the student has to log in using their credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Now, the student has to click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the documents for future use.

About WBJEE Exam

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination. Through this exam, students get enrolled in undergraduate (UG) courses such as

Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.

The candidate who qualifies for the exam can are further eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen