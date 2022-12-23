WBJEE 2023 Registration Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) on Friday started the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023. The exam will be conducted on April 30 next year. Interested candidates can apply at– wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE will conduct the exam on April 30 next year in two shifts including paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 contains mathematics which could be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm while paper 2 is chemistry and physics from 2 pm to 4 pm. The result is expected to be declared in the 3rd week of May.



There will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options against each question. According to the previous trend, there will be three categories of the exam paper. In the first category, one mark will be given for each right answer while one-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.



Candidates applying for the WBJEE 2023 examination must have a class 12 qualified degree including Physics and Mathematics subjects along with chemistry, biology, biotechnology, computer science, and computer application.

The application fee for WBJEE is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for SC,ST,OBC-A,OBC-B candidates. WBJEE is held for students who want to apply for admission into different colleges and universities in West Bengal for architecture and engineering courses.

WBJEE 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘WBJEE’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on ‘Apply for WBJEE 2023’

Step 4: Candidates have to register on the portal

Step 5: Now fill up the application form

Step 6: Candidates have to upload the required scanned documents and then pay the application fee

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference