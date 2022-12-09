WBJEE 2023: Exam Dates Released At wbjee.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEE) on Friday released the exam dates for WBJEE 2023. The application process will commence in 4th week of December. The exam will be conducted on April 30 next year and the result will be published in the third week of May next year. Candidates can check the information bulletin at– wbjeeb.nic.in

“WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.” the bulletin reads.

WBJEE will conduct the exam on April 30 next year in two shifts including paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 contains mathematics which could be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm while paper 2 is chemistry and physics from 2 pm to 4 pm. Aspirants must note that this date is currently tentative and may be changed under the circumstances.

There will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options against each question. According to the previous trend, there will be three categories of the exam paper. In the first category, one mark will be given for each right answer while one-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be awarded to the candidates and one and a half marks will be deducted for wrong answers while in category three there is no negative marking.

Candidates applying for the WBJEE 2023 examination must have a class 12 qualified degree including Physics and Mathematics subjects along with chemistry, biology, biotechnology, computer science, and computer application. WBJEE is held for students who want to apply for admission into different colleges and universities in West Bengal for architecture and engineering courses.