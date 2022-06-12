New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the result date of WBJEE 2022. The WBJEE 2022 result will be declared on Friday, June 17. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result of WBJEE 2022 on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

Candidates must note that the WB JEE 2022 result will be declared in the form of a rank card. Candidates will be able to download the rank card of WBJEE 2022 through the official website on June 17 from 4 pm onwards. The West Bengal JEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30, 2022.

Here's Step by Step Process on How to check WBJEE 2022 Results 2022:

Step1: Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step2: On the homepage, click on the result designated link

Step3: Candiates must enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step4: The WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the WBJEE result was announced on August 6, 2021, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

Candidates should know that the WBJEEB will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ scores in the WBJEE exam. After the results are declared, two separate merit ranks will be generated based on the papers, or subjects among others.

The first one will be General Merit List for admissions to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and the second one Pharmacy Merit List for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list.

Posted By: Ashita Singh