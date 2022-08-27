WBJEE 2022: Registration For Counselling Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in; Check How To Apply

The registration process for the WBJEE Counselling 2022 has been started by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Boards. Students who wish to apply for the exam are advised to fill out the form on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Students who cleared the WBJEE examination are now eligible to appear for the counselling session in 2022. The education body has released the entire schedule on the official webpage. The registration process for the WBJEE began today (August 27) and will come to an end on September 1, 2022.

Students should note that the WBJEE counselling session included several stages and consists of registration, choice filling, and payment of the fee. The education body will give admission to students as per their preferences rank, score, and availability of seats.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Schedule

WBJEE entire schedule (registration, choice filling, fee payment0 -- August 26 - September 1, 2022

Choice filling and locking -- August 31, to September 1, 2022

Round 1 seat allotment and result date -- September 7

Fee payment of seat acceptance -- September 7 to September 12

Results of round 2 of seat allotment -- September 15, 2022

Students opting for mop-up round and making their payment -- September 21 to 23

Results for mop-up round and seat allotment --- September 27

If you also have to register for the WBJEE counselling, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official webpage -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads 'WBJEE counselling registration -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the students

Step 4: Students now have to enter the details as asked such as WBJEE roll number and password in order to sign in.

Step 5: Now, via the option given on the WBJEE portal, students can register for the WBJEE counselling

Step 6: Now, students are required to fill in the choices and pay the fees. Once done, submit the form

Step 7: Save the page for future use.